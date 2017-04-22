Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A breast-feeding mum who jumped bail five years ago over alleged crimes in Huddersfield has been remanded in custody after police executed a warrant for her arrest last week.

Maria Goral, who has a four-month-old child, appeared in custody before a judge at Bradford Crown Court earlier this week following her arrest on April 13.

It is understood that she has been remanded at HMP New Hall near Wakefield since then and was in a tearful state when she first appeared at the crown court on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old mum-of-three was brought from custody again today (Fri) and entered her guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to steal dating back to January 2012.

Prosecutor Camille Morland said the charge related to a group of four people stealing from elderly women, aged 79 and 92, at two supermarkets in Huddersfield.

Goral, of Amberley Street, Bradford, also admitted that she had failed to turn up at the crown court for a preliminary hearing back in April 2012, but she claimed to have been living in the city ever since.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Roger Thomas QC queried why the police would have suddenly gone to Goral’s address last week and he said he wanted to know more about whether she had been to Poland in the intervening five years.

Barrister James Bourne-Arton, for Goral, said his client was a mum-of-three and her four-month-old was being breast fed.

He suggested that the judge could bail Goral again with conditions such as a home curfew, but Judge Thomas rejected the submission.

The judge said he needed a pre-sentence report on Goral before he sentenced her on May 10 and he warned her, via a Polish interpreter, that she could still be jailed for the conspiracy offences which had been described as “mean and despicable.”

“I need to adjourn this case to find out a lot more about you,” he told Goral. “Where have you been these last five years and what are your circumstances. These are the questions I need answered.”

The judge said Goral would have to be remanded back into custody until next month.