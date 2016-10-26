Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Huddersfield has been jailed for a total of 20 years after he was convicted of historic sex offences against three girls.

Brian Catling, 57, raped two of the girls and Judge Christopher Batty said he had “preyed” on the vulnerability of his victims.

Catling, of Woods Avenue, Marsden, was found guilty on two charges of raping an 11-year-old by a 10-2 majority of the jury and acquitted of a third involving her.

He was also found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl by an 11-1 majority and of three charges of indecently assaulting another teenager, two of them by an 11-1 majority and the third by a 10-2 majority.

Judge Batty, sitting at Leeds Crown Court, said he accepted Catling now had paranoid schizophrenia and suffered auditory hallucinations, diabetes, deep-vein thrombosis, has previously had a stroke and experiences seizures.

“But as a much younger man at the end of the 1990s and 2000 you were a man sexually attracted to young girls.”

The first victim was 11 when Catling discovered she had been raped by another man and the effect that had on her.

“She was devastated and you preyed on that vulnerability and that devastation, no doubt seeing an opportunity for yourself. A young girl unlikely to tell anyone what you were about to do to her and if she did talk was somebody unlikely to be believed.”

Judge Batty said he followed her to a cellar one day and raped her. “Afterwards you warned her she must not say anything and reminded her she would not be believed.”

He subsequently raped her at least five times. She did not speak up then and suffered nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks saying her life had been left in tatters “for your gratification.”

The other girl was raped during a visit to his home. She had been having problems with her own family and on that occasion “poured her heart out to you.”

He added: “You saw it as an opportunity to present a shoulder to cry on, took her into your bedroom and took advantage of her.

“She too has been devastated by the impact you have had on her life.”

The third girl, who was 15, was also touched sexually during visits to his home where he often had open house to teenagers.

Rebecca Fairburn, for Catling, said he had led a solitary life in his later years and all the offences were 17-20 years ago. Catling was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.