An anti-Trump protest failed to pick up steam in Huddersfield town centre this morning.

As dawn rose on the incoming US President’s inauguration, campaigners across the UK took to the streets as part of the “Bridges Not Walls” movement to unite against division.

But numbers were few and far between in Huddersfield, with only several members from local group Kirklees Against Climate Change turning out to protest Donald Trump’s presidency in Market Place.

The morning’s event passed with little commotion, but what they lacked in numbers was made up for in what they had to say.

Tim Padmore, from the group, said his greatest concern was over international relations.

“One example is China,” he said. “It’s very likely that (Trump) is going to have a more confrontational approach, and Mexico where he plans to build a wall. Add to that conflict with people of other races and ethnic groups.

“He has used a dangerous and divisive rhetoric, and either he’s used that without the intentions of actually carrying out what he said he’ll do, which is undemocratic, or he actually plans to do these things, which is also worrying.”

The protesters plan to join a larger protest later this afternoon (Friday) in St George’s Square, organised by the group Stand Up To Racism.