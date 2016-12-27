Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of businesswomen are urging more females to pursue a career in engineering.

Sarah Fielding Pollard, Sadia Faisal and Anna Wagstaffe – all employees of process engineering specialist Manrochem Ltd in Brighouse – urged other women to consider a career in the sector after their efforts helped the firm achieve a key industry standard.

They undertook the project to earn the firm ISO 9001 – a recognised “seal of approval” in the engineering industry – which will enable Manrochem to develop new business in the Far East, where the accreditation is a standard requirement for all engineering projects.

The project was led up by Sarah, who joined Manrochem in 2000 as a project engineer after a previous role as a pressure vessel designer.

She said: “Since joining Manrochem, I have progressed to become lead project engineer and quality manager, heading up engineering design and construction projects and overseeing the projects and CAD departments within the company.

“Engineering is a very rewarding career choice with many disciplines to choose from, and although it remains a predominantly male environment, I have not found this to be a hindrance to my career progression. I would urge other women not to be put off, but rather to aspire to achieve in this industry. Engineering is not a dirty job; it is a varied and challenging profession.”

Project engineer Sadia Faisal said: “As a young girl, you’re usually given dolls to play with rather than building blocks, so choosing a career in engineering often requires the mental courage and motivation to break with social norms.

“Getting heard and earning respect in any male-dominated working environment is something lots of women still struggle with, but I would encourage any woman with an interest in engineering and the sciences to not let intimidation – either real or perceived – hold you back.”

Anna, project co-ordinator, said: “Even if you are not an engineer, there are many challenging projects that make working within an engineering environment very rewarding. There are always areas in which to develop your career and promotions are made on merit as well as qualifications.”

Kirsty Robinson, accounts manager at Manrochem, who has 24 years service with the firm, said: “I have seen the development of the company and its continued willingness to train, promote and reward its female engineers. Manrochem invests in all its staff members and the female engineers simply enhance our full team offering with their ability, commitment and professionalism.”

Manrochem, formed in 1990, designs and installs systems for clients including Syngenta, Glaxo Smith Kline and Thornton & Ross.