A Brighouse coffee shop aimed at the local business community is set to launch a new networking group.

Big Shots Coffee Co, based at Thornhill Brigg Mills, is launching the Big Shots Business Club to bring together business people in the district. The monthly networking event will kick off from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, January 27, with guest speakers Richard Hitchcock, of Brighouse-based Tackle Business Advice and Adrian Wales, of LPD Associates, Mirfield.

Business club host Kate Adamson, of Grinning Graphics, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring business people together and to deliver unique events for business networking. Each event is tailored to the popular vote and will be varied, engaging and beneficial to businesses of all sizes.” To attend the first event register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-shots-business-club-january-event-tickets-31207396162 .