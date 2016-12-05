Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brighouse man who sent hundreds of sexual messages to an under-age girl via Whatsapp has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Michael McPhee’s barrister described the 24-year-old as “immature”, but the judge who sentenced him said that was no justification for what he had done.

Over a six-month period McPhee sent sexually explicit messages and requests for photos to the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecuting at Bradford Crown Court, Geraldine Kelly said the complainant had “laughed off” McPhee’s comments and had ignored his requests and today (Monday) Judge Jonathan Rose said it was to her credit that she had not risen to his “bait”.

Judge Rose told McPhee: “Over a substantial period of time you sent her a series of quite disgusting Whatsapp messages in which you made it plain, notwithstanding your knowledge of her age, you wanted sexual intimacy with her. It is to the credit of this young girl that she was having none of it.

“Your immaturity and isolation, of which I have heard, do not justify what you have done, but they provide the beginnings of an explanation.”

Judge Rose said there had to be a prison sentence to mark the gravity of the offending, but the two-month jail term could be suspended for two years.

“I intend to offer help to you because my hope is it will help the wider community but in particular the community of children who require protection from you,” he added.

McPhee, of Bramston Street, admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, but in his police interview he suggested that the messages were all “fantasy”.

As part of his sentence McPhee will be subject to supervision for two years and must comply with a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Rose said McPhee would also have to do 240 hours of unpaid work for the community.

“That will be a constant reminder of just how disgusting your behaviour has been,” the judge added.

McPhee will have to register with the police as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he will also be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.