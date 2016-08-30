Brighouse Post Office refurb: Everything you need to know

Brighouse Post Office is hoping to get a stamp of approval from customers when it gets a major facelift next month.

The post office in Wellington Arcade at Briggate, is promised a modern new look with an improved range of services.

The work is part of a multi-million pound overhaul across the country. An investment of £1.34bn for the Post Office network to carry out a transformation programme across 6,000 branches was announced in 2012.

In November, 2013, the Government announced a further £640m investment. This was earmarked to modernise a further 2,000 branches and invest £20 million in around 3,400 community branches, which post office bosses say are often the last shop in the village.

When will it close for refurbishment?

Brighouse Post Office will need to close at 5.30pm on Monday, September 5, for the refurbishment to take place, and it will re-open at 1pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Caroline Pritchard, area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

Post Office stock

What are the new opening hours?

The branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday to Saturday, with a selection of Post Office services available at the retail counter during shop opening hours. The opening hours will increase by an extra five hours every Saturday afternoon. At the moment, the Saturday closing time is 12.30pm.

What services will be on offer?

The new open-plan look will include four serving positions and two modern screened counters.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mailing services including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages and savings, and top up mobile phones.

As the traditional banking network declines, customers from the majority (99%) of UK banks can use their post office for cash deposits and withdrawals and bill payments.