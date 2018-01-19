Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty local footballers have been given their international call-up for the county of their birth - Yorkshire.

The first ever Yorkshire International Football Association squad has been announced just days after Yorkshire - known as the Vikings - was granted membership of the Confederation of International Football Associations (CONIFA), which represents national sides that are unable to join FIFA.

And on Sunday, January 28 the White Rose team will play their inaugural game, a friendly against the Isle of Man team, Ellan Vannin, at the Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC ground at Fitzwilliam, Pontefract.

Ellie Dalglish, admin manager for the Yorkshire International Football Association, which was formed last July, said it was hoped that the profile of the team would rise in the coming months.

Yorkshire is the newest international team to join CONIFA. It means they could one day face Tibet, Darfur, South Ossetia, Zanzibar, Western Armenia and Greenland.

The newly announced squad includes players from Brighouse Town, Ossett Town and Penistone Church.

The head coach is Ryan Farrell who also works at the Bradford City academy and Micky Long is team coach.

Here’s the squad:

Goalkeepers

Ed Hall (Bradford Park Avenue)

George Clarke (Brighouse Town)

Defenders

Eddy Busfield (Nostell Miners Welfare)

James Hurtley (Ossett Albion)

Andy McManus (Athersley Recreation)

Josh Snowden (Ossett Town)

Midfielders

Jordan Coduri (Penistone Church)

Rich Collier (Hemsworth Miners Welfare)

Ste Crawford (Beeston St Anthony’s)

Adam Hayton (Hemsworth Miners Welfare)

Josh Hobson (Stocksbridge Park Steels)

Paddy McGuire (Thackley)

Ben Rhodes (Stocksbridge Park Steels)

Kurtis Turner (Stocksbridge Park Steels)

Thomas Dugdale (Frickley Athletic)

Billy Mole (Nostell Miners Welfare)

Forwards

Matt Bradley (Dinnington Town)

Callum Charlton (Ossett Albion)

Nathan Keightley (Penistone Church)

Seon Ripley (Ossett Town)

* YIFA is advertising tickets for the first game on its website. Kick-off is 3.30pm on Sunday, January 28.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Details at www.yorkshireifa.com