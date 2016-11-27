The video will start in 8 Cancel

The clocks went back to the classic era of Christmas at Brighouse Victorian Christmas Festival.

The festival, which ran over the weekend, is a highlight of the town’s pre-Christmas calendar blending the traditional with the modern.

While temperatures were low the relatively calm weather served as a welcome relief for organisers of the festival.

Last year, Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) had to pull the event on its second day as strong winds and heavy rain made it unsafe.

This year, however, the event got into full swing with around 80 stalls packed with locally produced foods and crafts and of course, vendors and entertainers dressed in Victorian garb.

The festival included entertainment with street performers and Christmas Carols from local school choirs as well as traditional seasonal accompaniments such as mulled wine and roast chestnuts.

Highlights included a parade with Father Christmas in a horse drawn carriage and a Christmas lights switch-on led by Santa.

BBI chair Anne Colley said: “It’s gone really well. The weather last year was horrendous but this year it’s been so much better.

“Everyone has been having a good time. Everything has gone well and the atmosphere has been really good.”