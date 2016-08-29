Brighouse to have a weekly parkrun

A new parkrun is being set up in Calderdale.

The new weekly leisure run (or walk) for all ages, abilities and experience will be at Wellholme Park in Brighouse from Saturday, September 3.

Calderdale Council has worked with volunteers to launch this free event to build on the success of Halifax Parkrun, which has been going for over a year in Shroggs Park and attracts more than 100 people every week.

Both parkruns have been funded by the Council, set off at 9am on Saturdays, are 5km long and timed.

WATCH: Park Runners in Huddersfield

Huddersfield also has a phenomenally successful parkrun in Greenhead Park and a junior one was set up in Ravensknowle Park in April.

The first Brighouse run will be attended by lots of local runners and Parkrun ‘tourists’ who travel around the country to tick off inaugural runs.

A ‘test run’ held at Wellholme Park last Wednesday (August 24) proved very popular with over 160 people of all abilities attending and giving really positive feedback. Some participants ran the route, some ran and walked while others walked the whole route.

Clr Faisal Shoukat, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, said: “Calderdale already hosts a very popular Parkrun in Halifax so we’re delighted to extend this to Brighouse, making it easier for more people to be inspired towards a healthier lifestyle. This helps achieve our ambition to be the most active borough in the north of England through our ‘active Calderdale’ work.

“Everyone is welcome to take part, and it doesn’t matter if you haven’t done any exercise for a while. Whether you run, run and walk, or just walk the route, it’s all about moving more.”

For more information about Parkrun head to www.parkrun.org.uk

To find out your running time, simply register online in advance, print out a barcode and take it with you on the day of the run.