Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These stunning pictures of waxwings in Huddersfield were sent in by Examiner reader Dean Brown.

We reported on Thursday that the Scandinavian birds had flown all the way to the UK ... and then taken up a new home in trees next to Tesco in Huddersfield town centre.

They’ve aroused a great deal of interest and Dean managed to get some stunning photos as they grazed on red berries.

The 46-year-old from Shepley used a Nikon camera to get the shots.

“I stood just 6ft from the tree and then waited for them to land on it,” he said. “I must have been there around an hour to get the shots.”

Flocks of the birds are known to migrate to the UK during some winters and can be spotted in industrial areas and supermarket car parks. They tend to fly here when berry crops have run out in Scandinavia.

People posted on the Examiner Facebook.

Deborah Twigger said: “A few years ago, we had around 25 of them in our garden for a couple of days – until they’d stripped all the berries from the bush! Poor thrushes and blackbirds had to do without.”

Suzi Bottom added: “Had a flock off them in my garden eating Rowan berries in Holmfirth .”

Greg Nicks said: “We have had a small flock of 25 to 30. They were here for a few days and certainly had the local twitchers out with their cameras.”