Courageous police officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public have been honoured for their dedication and fearlessness.

Among those commended was member of the public Julia Taylor who was given the Police Public Bravery Award for helping to save the life of a young man who had been seriously wounded and also another member of the public Lynne Spencer who was given the Royal Humane Society Award for rescuing her elderly neighbour from a flat fire.

The annual District Commander’s Awards were presented by presented by Kirklees District Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter at the ceremony at Huddersfield University.

Two officers, Pc Mohammed Razaq and Pc Richard Kilner were commended for their prompt action in giving first aid to a seriously wounded man which undoubtedly increased the likelihood of his recovery for an attack and also their actions ensured the scene was secured and vital evidence preserved.

A sergeant and three police officers, Sgt Gary Calvert, Pc Darren Parkinson, Pc Nicholas Benson and Pc Richard Nicholls received awards for their role and teamwork during Operation Tackdale which was an initiative aimed to tackle theft of motor vehicles and led to an arrest.

A team of officers were recognised for their professional and competent investigations into a case of child sexual exploitation. Pc Karen Truelove, Pc Hayley Broadhead, Det Insp Michael Brown, Det Sgt Hazel Ward, Det Con Penny Taylor, Pc Jon Sturdy, Det Con Mark Gregory and PCSO James Hyde were involved in the investigation and their tenacious attitudes resulted in a custodial sentence.

Pc Graham Watson and Pc Helen Mee received an award in recognition for their attempts to save the life of a woman who was in desperate need of medical attention until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Courageous Pc Michelle Lewis was recognised for her quick and brave actions when confronting a violent man who had assaulted his wife in a serious domestic incident. She ensured the safety of the woman, children and fellow officers in the house, as well as securing vital evidence resulting in him receiving a three-year sentence.

Pc Christopher Hill, Pc Charlotte Saville and member of the public Kenneth Lang were recognised for their incredible bravery in intervening and apprehending three suspects who were armed with a number of weapons and attacking a male victim on Bradford Road in Fartown.

Pc Scott Gardner and Pc Natalie Kokuciak and member of the public, Neville Kidd, were commended for their efforts to save the life of a man who had collapsed on the floor and administered CPR for around 20 minutes until the paramedics arrived. The paramedic responder commented on how impressed she was with their actions of keeping his heart beating giving him a fighting chance and gave his family some extra time to come to terms with what had happened.

Pc Caroline Loran was commended for her caring and understanding nature with a vulnerable victim and her diligence and commitment to the investigation. This resulted in two suspects being brought to justice and prevented further crime against vulnerable victims.

An officer and special constable, Pc Jafar Hussain and Sc Annabel Hewitt were praised for their actions in responding to a report of a suicidal male who was on a railway bridge. Sc Hewitt showed great teamwork in distracting the male in conversation so that Pc Hussain was able to wrestle him to a place of safety.

Two detectives were recognised for their persistence and determination in pursuing complex lines of enquiry which brought a dangerous offender to justice and he received a lengthy custodial sentence. Det Con Anthony Squires and Det Con Candida Aubrey showed commitment and desire to bring the very best service to a vulnerable victim.

Pc Sally Baines was commended for her tireless efforts to promote good work of West Yorkshire Police and engaging with the communities via social media.

Pc Richard Bamforth along with members of the public were recognised for their swift actions in preventing a suicidal man from falling from a motorway bridge. They are all remained calm and ensured the man was taken to safety and prevented any potential disruption on the motorway.

Kirklees Custody Team were commended for all their hard work during period of upheaval and change while ensuring compliance with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary guidelines and achieving excellent feedback from Custody Services Thematic Inspection in May 2016.

Pc Martyn Guy and Pc Joanne Lukacs were recognised for their efforts to prevent a potential suicide by forcing entry and searching a property to find a man. They located him and ensured he was transferred to hospital which undoubtedly saved his life.

A number of members of the public also received commendations at the ceremony.

Connor Pitchfork was recognised for his courage and community spirit intervening in a fight where a male had been knocked unconscious. He gave first aid to the injured man until paramedics arrived and then went onto chase the suspect, rugby tackling him to the ground and detaining him until police arrived

Martin Joyce was commended for selflessly coming to the assistance of a police sergeant who was struggling to restrain a man wanted on shoplifting charges. Had he not intervened the suspect may have escaped.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team was recognised for the assistance given to Kirklees and Leeds Districts of West Yorkshire Police in deploying search teams in challenging situations where vulnerable people have found themselves in difficulty or missing from home. The organisation also received a donation from Kirklees and Leeds Districts as recognition for all their work.

Julia Taylor was given an award in recognition of her public spirited actions when helping to save the life of a young man who had been seriously injured.

Lynne Spencer was recognised for her bravery and selflessness when assisting in rescuing her elderly neighbour from a fire in her flat. She battled through dense smoke to find her and then got her to a place of safety. Without her intervention this fire could have proved fatal.

David Lomas was commended for his caring actions towards an elderly victim of pickpocketing. He viewed some CCTV, contacted the police and comforted the victim until officers attended. Due to his intervention the suspects involved were identified and given nine month custodial sentences. He also set up a ‘Just Giving’ page for the victim which raised over £300.

Leonard Brown was recognised for his determination to bring two suspects to justice when he had been a victim of distraction pickpockets. After the incident, he later spotted the suspects in Huddersfield and informed the police so they could be apprehended and subsequently brought to justice.

Four members of the public, Clare Bamforth, Rodney Oldroyd, David Hillam and Kenneth Avery, along with a police officer were recognised for their swift actions in preventing a suicidal man from falling from a motorway bridge. They are all remained calm and ensured the man was taken to safety and prevented any potential disruption on the motorway.

A number of Judge’s commendations were also presented at the awards ceremony for officers involved in a number of investigations. Including officers involved in a public disorder operation.

Det Sgt Matthew Hawker, Acting Det Insp Paul Simm, Det Con Richard Brooke, Pc Simon Marshall and Candida Aubrey were commended by Judge Geoffrey Marson QC for their hard work in identifying and arresting those responsible for the public disorder against a background of disturbances in other cities and towns. They used intelligence and trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to ensure the defendants were brought before the Court.

Judge C Batty commended Det Con Rachel Cooper’s conduct in the investigation into indecent assaults by two men against multiple victims.

Det Sgt Nicola Askew was commended by Mr Recorder Harris at Leeds Crown Court in relation to a case she investigated into the prolonged sexual abuse of a girl and woman by family members.