It looks like Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson and his new wife Paula Williamson will have to wait to consummate their marriage.

Bronson, who wed the soap actress in HMP Wakefield last week, has again been denied parole.

The convicted robber, who has spent most of his adult life behind bars, will now have to wait another two years to see if he is eligible for a transfer to an open prison, reports the Mirror .

Bronson, 64, gained notoriety for attacking inmates and prison officers, taking hostages and staging rooftop protests.

He is currently incarcerated at maximum security 'Monster Mansion', although Bronson claims he is a reformed character.

A reception at a hotel near the prison was attended by numerous hardmen and ex-gangsters including Dave Courtney and Eddie Richardson as well as cage fighter Alex Reid.

Bronson - who was born Michael Peterson but is now called Charles Salvador after changing his name by deed poll in tribute to artist Salvador Dali - is serving a life sentence in Wakefield prison for robbery and kidnap.

He has earned public notoriety with a history of violence inside and outside jail.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.

Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ)."

No recommendation has been made to move Bronson to an open prison, meaning that any move will be a matter for the MOJ.

Speaking to the Talk Radio station, Williamson spoke of her pride of marrying Bronson, who she described as a "very kind compassionate soul".

"Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he's served his time for every single offence that he's committed, and well over that time, and it's time now for him to move forward. He's an OAP," she said.

"I'm under no illusion. He's not going to be released any time soon. I know that and Charlie knows that, but he deserves the chance, like any other prisoner does, to progress."

Williamson has launched an online petition to "give him a chance to prove he is no longer 'Britain's most dangerous inmate"', which has so far attracted more than 19,000 signatures.