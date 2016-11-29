Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Got Talent is heading to Huddersfield.

The ever popular TV talent show will be holding auditions in Huddersfield town centre all Wednesday afternoon.

They will be in the Packhorse Centre from 12 noon to 5.30pm – and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Judges for this initial stage will be the Britain’s Got Talent team.

Executive Producer Amelia Brown said: “If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain now is the time to show us what you’ve got. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2017.

“The show is open to any performer of any age with any talent – all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent with soldier and magician Richard Jones being crowned the winner. The magician captivated the nation with his mind-reading performances and his moving finale performance and tribute to World War Two prisoner of war and magician, Fergus Anckorn. Later this year, Richard will fulfil his dream of performing in front of The Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance. He is also appearing in the West End show Impossible at the Noël Coward Theatre this summer.

Among the show’s other successes, Susan Boyle has sold over 20 million records worldwide, Diversity have had five sell-out nationwide tours, Paul Potts is a multi-platinum selling artist with over 5 million records sold worldwide and in excess of 600 concerts performed and 2014’s winners, Collabro, have had a number one album.

Aspiring acts can also apply now via www.itv.com/talent and register for one of the audition days later in the year. You can also apply by sending in a video audition of your act.

Britain’s Got Talent previous winners: