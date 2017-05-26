Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield reggae veteran’s song about chicken and chips has proved a surprise hit with Britain’s Got Talent judges.

Audley Buckle appears tomorrow night (SAT) on the smash ITV show singing his self-penned ‘Chicken and Chips’ about his favourite meal.

And the tune’s catchy chorus sees Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden, as well as presenters Ant and Dec and the audience singing along.

The song made its TV debut on ITV’s Lorraine this morning.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

‘Chicken and Chips’ was selected as a highlight of this weekend’s TV by Lorraine’s showbiz reporter Dan Wootton.

Dan said: “One of my favourites from the weekend is a man singing about my favourite food.”

Presenter Lorraine Kelly adds: “You know the whole of the UK is going to be singing about chicken and chips.”

Audley, a dad-of-three from Golcar, said: “I can’t describe the feeling. It was like I was dreaming about it.”

The DJ and performer had a worldwide reggae hit with ‘Bend Down Low’ in the early 1970s with The Groovers.

He has recorded numerous records with several bands during a career which spans more than 40 years.

Audley appears on Britain’s Got Talent which airs on ITV at 8pm tomorrow.