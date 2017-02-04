Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of one of Huddersfield’s best-known buildings has vowed to get to grips with its masonry after a ‘large piece of concrete’ fell from the building on Wednesday.

Simmy Sekhon, a former Huddersfield University law student, said it was the second piece of masonry to fall from Britannia Buildings, the Grade II-listed building, which was for many years the HQ of Yorkshire Building Society and is now Lala’s curry house.

On Wednesday police officers attended St George’s Square and set up a temporary cordon while repairs were carried out.

Mr Sekhon, a Bradford-based solicitor and property developer, said: “An incident occurred last year when there was a problem with one of the corbles, an ornate, structural piece of stone. We were advised that it was ‘not well’ and we made it safe.

“This time water got into one of the cornices, froze, and then expanded and fell so we took some remedial action so we don’t have any more falling pieces of masonry.”

However, he said he was investigating putting together a programme of works as a long term solution and said he would applying to the Heritage Lottery to see whether it would help with the cost.

He added: “We are in love with the town and own various properties here including Huddersfield Hotel and want to make sure everything is done right.”