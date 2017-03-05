Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A university graduate has experienced a very literal brush with the stars.

Artist Frank To has been giving painting lessons – to none other than Sir Patrick Stewart.

The Mirfield actor revealed he had been learning the tricks of the trade from Frank, an artist originally from Scotland, who was studying at the University of Huddersfield while Sir Patrick was chancellor.

The two met when the X-Men star visited the University in 2000, with the Hollywood actor later making a special trip to his coursework exhibition.

Since then, both have kept in touch via email, with Sir Patrick revealing to an Australian newspaper this week that he has now been taking art lessons from him.

(Photo: Frank To)

In an interview about his new X-Men film Logan, Sir Patrick said: “I spotted him early on when I was chancellor of the University of Huddersfield and saw this young man’s work in his final degree show.

“His career is really beginning to take off; his work is bold, adventurous, unusual and distinctive.

“I’m now actually taking painting lessons from him myself and enjoying myself immensely.”

Frank, now based in Glasgow, creates artwork out of gunpowder and specialises in figures and animals.