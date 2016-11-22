Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been unveiled to axe more than 100 BT phone boxes in Kirklees and Calderdale.

But communities are being asked to think outside of the box and step in to save the iconic red phone boxes by adopting them for just £1.

In Kirklees 55 phone boxes could go - 21 of them red phone boxes.

In Calderdale 46 could be lost.

BT hope the heritage red phone boxes could be transformed into mini museums, book exchanges or sandbag stores.

A BT spokeswoman said: “BT is committed to providing a public payphone service, but with usage declining by over 90% in the last decade, we’ve continued to review and remove payphones which are no longer needed.

“Any removal of payphones is carried out in strict adherence to the Ofcom guidelines and, where appropriate, with the consent of local authorities.

“In all instances where there’s no other payphone within 400 metres, we’ll ask for consent from the local authority to remove the payphone. Where we receive objections from the local authority, we won’t remove the payphone.

“As an alternative to removal, we will continue to actively promote the Adopt a Kiosk scheme to all councils whilst being committed to maintaining the payphones that remain.”

There are several adopted kiosks already in Yorkshire, residents in some areas have turned them into a book exchange/library, an art gallery and some have also been used to house defibrillators.

BT encourage communities to be creative and say they could become vegetable swapping hubs or sandbag stores.

Data shows some of the phone boxes have not been used once in the last 12 months. Some have been used a handful of times, and in Calderdale the council has asked BT to retain some that have high usage.

In Kirklees the red phone boxes to go, but on the Adopt a Kiosk list are:

Hunsworth Lane, and Drub Lane, Cleckheaton

Penistone Road, Shepley

West Lodge entrance to Storthes Hall Hospital, Kirkburton

Leymoor Road, and at the junction of Bolstermoor Road/Drummer Lane, Golcar.

Junction of High Street, Pike law lane, Scapegoat Hill

Church Lane, South Crosland

Junction of Moor Lane, Netherton Moor Road, Netherton

Giles Street, Netherthong

Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

Holme Lane, Slaithwaite

Lingards Wood, Marsden

Busker Lane, Skelmanthorpe

Two on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale

Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury

Crossley Lane, Dunbottle Lane and Calder Road, Mirfield

Back Lane, Dewsbury.

Communities who would like to Adopt a Kiosk can contact BT on payphones@bt.com