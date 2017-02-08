A dedicated fundraiser has received the MBE at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Retired teacher Rosie Cleave was presented with the award by Prince Charles. She was joined at the palace by her son Duncan, daughter-in-law Gemma and neice Katie Taylor, who nominated her for the accolade.
Rosie, of Fenay Bridge , was recognised for more than 50 years of fundraising for the NSPCC. She chairs the charity’s Huddersfield branch and has raised more than £100,000 for the cause – with events ranging from trekking to Everest to organising car boot sales. Her efforts have also been recognised in the Examiner Community Awards.
Rosie said: “Everyone I met at the palace made me feel so special and relaxed during the day. It was lovely to have my son, daughter-in-law and niece with me, too. We celebrated afterwards with a champagne lunch and in the evening we went out for a show and some cocktails. The whole experience was perfect.”
Duncan said: “I’m so proud of my mum. She works so hard to make sure children are given the best opportunities in life and it’s great to see she’s being recognised for that.”
Helen Verity, NSPCC fundraising manager for Huddersfield, said: “Her dedication, selflessness and passion for helping children have the best childhoods is phenomenal and I am truly honoured to know and work with her.”