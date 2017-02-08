Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dedicated fundraiser has received the MBE at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Retired teacher Rosie Cleave was presented with the award by Prince Charles. She was joined at the palace by her son Duncan, daughter-in-law Gemma and neice Katie Taylor, who nominated her for the accolade.

Rosie, of Fenay Bridge , was recognised for more than 50 years of fundraising for the NSPCC. She chairs the charity’s Huddersfield branch and has raised more than £100,000 for the cause – with events ranging from trekking to Everest to organising car boot sales. Her efforts have also been recognised in the Examiner Community Awards.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Rosie said: “Everyone I met at the palace made me feel so special and relaxed during the day. It was lovely to have my son, daughter-in-law and niece with me, too. We celebrated afterwards with a champagne lunch and in the evening we went out for a show and some cocktails. The whole experience was perfect.”

Duncan said: “I’m so proud of my mum. She works so hard to make sure children are given the best opportunities in life and it’s great to see she’s being recognised for that.”

(Photo: Handout)

Helen Verity, NSPCC fundraising manager for Huddersfield, said: “Her dedication, selflessness and passion for helping children have the best childhoods is phenomenal and I am truly honoured to know and work with her.”