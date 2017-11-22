The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced his Budget today and it includes promises of investment in education, the NHS and technology.

Here are the main points at a glance:

• An extra £2.8bn for the NHS in England - £350m granted now to allow trusts to plan for this winter and £1.6 billion in 2018/19, with the balance in 2019/20

• £3bn set aside over the next two years for Brexit preparations - plus further sums to be allocated if and when needed

• £500m to be invested in technological initiatives ranging from artificial intelligence to 5G and full fibre broadband

• Cancellation of fuel duty rise for both petrol and diesel which had been scheduled for April

(Image: PA)

• A £400m charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

• £40m to train maths teachers, while the number of trained computer science teachers will be tripled to 12,000

• Universal Credit reforms: the seven-day waiting period will be removed so entitlement starts on the day of the claim, plus any household needing an advance can access a full month’s payment within five days

• National Living Wage to rise by 4.4% from £7.50 an hour to £7.83 in April 2018

• Income tax threshold to rise to £11,850 and higher rate threshold to £46,350 in April 2018, leaving the typical basic rate tax payer £1,075 a year better off compared to 2010

• Tobacco duty escalator to continue at inflation plus 2%, with an additional 1% duty on hand rolling tobacco this year.

• Legislation to increase duty on high-strength low-quality alcohol from 2019, but duties on other ciders, wines, spirits and on beer to be frozen

• Cancellation of fuel duty rise for both petrol and diesel which had been scheduled for April.

• Income tax to be applied from April 2019 on digital economy royalties relating to UK sales which are paid to a low-tax jurisdiction, raising about £200m a year

• At least £44bn of capital funding, loans and guarantees over five years to support house-building and deliver 300,000 new homes a year

• Abolition of stamp duty for all first-time buyer home purchases up to £300,000

A version of this story first appeared in Gazette Live