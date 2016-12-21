The video will start in 8 Cancel

He’s photographed the likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney and can now add the buff boys of Berry Brow FC to his portfolio.

Simon Mooney’s latest assignment was to capture semi-naked dressing room shots of his teammates for a 2017 calendar to raise money for some much-needed changing facilities.

Simon, 50, a photographer who lives at Armitage Bridge, has previously done “behind the scenes” photos with the England team, Everton and Spurs.

“I have done these kind of shoots before and sometimes you don’t realise you have captured someone completely naked, so you have to be discreet and be careful when you are editing as not everyone has a finely-honed physique! We don’t want to embarrass anyone.”

Club colleague Liam Walton said the calendar sales would help push the club towards a target of around £25,000 which would pay for water and electricity in a cabin next to the pitch.

At the moment the cabin is “just a shell”, he said.

Liam admitted that some teammates were a nervous at having a lens pointed at them.

“I think a few were worried they would end up on page three of the Examiner! But Simon is great and is part of the club.”

* Calendars are available from the Monkey Club, Armitage Bridge. Or email: berrybrowafc@gmail.com