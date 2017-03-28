Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eagle-eyed builder rescued a dog when a fire broke out in Birstall.

West Yorkshire Police said it happened on Bridge Street.

A police spokesman said: “The fire which accidentally started with some garden waste, quickly spread to a nearby tree and threatened to spread further to a nearby bungalow, was spotted by local builders who ran to investigate.

“One of them, Richard Irvine, noticed a kennel next to the fire and a scared dog tethered inside.

“He managed to rescue the dog before she was injured by the fire or smoke.

“Firefighters who were in attendance shortly afterwards dealt with the blaze before serious damage was done to the house or anything else.

“Well done, Richard, we think you have made a friend for life.”