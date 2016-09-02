Login Register
Bullet-shaped 'shell' destroyed after being taken to police station

  • Updated
  • By

Man in 50s found the rusting object in a field

Brighouse police station
A man who turned up at Brighouse police station with a bullet-shaped ‘shell’ was asked to meet officers outside on a grassed area.

After taking a look at the item, officers called in army bomb disposal experts from Catterick, North Yorkshire.

The incident happened just before 1pm today.

A police spokesman said the man, who is in his 50s, had recently found the rusty object in a field in Brighouse.

He phoned police while he was standing outside the station and was asked to meet on the grass for safety reasons.

The object was shaped like a bullet and measured 17mm by 42mm.

It was taken away by the army and destroyed in a controlled explosion, police said.

