Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has jailed a man for an assault on his girlfriend which he described as “cowardly and bullying.”

Stephen Ryan Hanson was already subject to suspended sentence for a previous violent episode where he left a man with a fractured skull when he visited the victim at her home in Milnsbridge on March 23.

Ben Thomas, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court today that Hanson had been seeing the complainant for about four months and initially that evening things were okay between them.

Locked Up in September: Murderer and paedophiles among 29 criminals jailed last month

He had something to drink and her children went to bed.

However, things changed between them after he followed her upstairs and they began to argue.

She asked him to leave but he took no notice of that request.

The arguing woke her children and she took them into her bedroom and shut the door to get away from him, but as she was holding it closed he was pushing it open.

He then began kicking at the door and broke through into the bedroom where “he grabbed her by her throat, throwing her around.”

Mr Thomas said the children were distressed and one was shouting at him to “leave mummy alone” but he told the youngster to “f..k off” and continued to assault her for a time before going downstairs with her mobile phone.

She followed trying to get it back from him and in the utility room he threw her against a glass door before leaving.

The victim struck her head causing a cut above her eyebrow which began to bleed.

A neighbour had heard the upset in the house and contacted police.

Officers arrived to find her bleeding and bruised with her children in tears.

Mr Thomas said Hanson received 15 months suspended for two years in February for the assault on a friend he had been drinking with who struck his head on the ground, suffering a fractured skull.

Crimestoppers: Bogus fish selling, blue badge theft and stealing a WW2 plaque

Fiona Clancy, representing Hanson, said he was extremely disappointed that he had acted as he had so soon after being given a chance and realised his difficulties stemmed from alcohol and he believed seeing domestic violence when he was a child himself.

He was motivated to change for the future.

Hanson, 29 of Carr Street, Liversedge was found guilty at Kirklees Magistrates court of assault and admitted harassment and criminal damage.

Jailing him for a total of 33 months, including a period from the suspended sentence, Judge Robin Mairs said: “This was a cowardly, bullying, brutal attack on a young woman at her home in front of children.”

“Her physical injuries will heal, the emotional ones will take considerably longer.”