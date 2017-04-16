Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum was all smiles after her son found a “lonely bouquet” left as a random gesture of kindness by a Mirfield florist.

Sara Crawford couldn’t believe it when 12-year-old Charlie came home with the flowers with a note attached wishing them a happy Easter.

The bouquet – along with another – had been left in Mirfield by Cate Wood, who runs town centre florist Flowers at 180.

Cate said: “It’s something called ‘lonely bouquet’ where you leave flowers outside for someone to find. You attach a card and ask whoever finds them to pass them onto someone they love or who needs cheering up.”

Charlie found the flowers in a ginnel off Knowl Road and Sara posted a picture on the Mirfield Matters Facebook group to say thank you.

Cate, of Mount, Huddersfield, who runs the shop with her mum Maureen Wood, said: “It’s just a nice thing to do and everyone seems to have loved the idea.”

While one of the bouquets has been claimed what happened to the other remains a mystery.

Cate left it in a bus shelter in Mirfield when it was raining on Saturday night – but can’t remember exactly where!

“It would be good if we could find out who’s got the other one,” she said.