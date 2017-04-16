A mum was all smiles after her son found a “lonely bouquet” left as a random gesture of kindness by a Mirfield florist.

Sara Crawford couldn’t believe it when 12-year-old Charlie came home with the flowers with a note attached wishing them a happy Easter.

The bouquet – along with another – had been left in Mirfield by Cate Wood, who runs town centre florist Flowers at 180.

Cate said: “It’s something called ‘lonely bouquet’ where you leave flowers outside for someone to find. You attach a card and ask whoever finds them to pass them onto someone they love or who needs cheering up.”

Florist Cate Wood (right) and mum Maureen Wood, who run Flowers at 180 in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Charlie found the flowers in a ginnel off Knowl Road and Sara posted a picture on the Mirfield Matters Facebook group to say thank you.

Cate, of Mount, Huddersfield, who runs the shop with her mum Maureen Wood, said: “It’s just a nice thing to do and everyone seems to have loved the idea.”

The Flowers at 180 shop in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, run by Cate and Maureen Wood.

While one of the bouquets has been claimed what happened to the other remains a mystery.

Cate left it in a bus shelter in Mirfield when it was raining on Saturday night – but can’t remember exactly where!

“It would be good if we could find out who’s got the other one,” she said.