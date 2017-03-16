Boy 12, died after the car he was travelling in w

Our story about the astonishing moment a man punches a woman in a mass brawl in a Huddersfield burger bar has sparked strong response on the Examiner’s Facebook site.

In the footage shot at Burger Time in the town centre a woman reacts angrily after being called a “Jeremy Kyle reject.”

She hits him and then he hits her back which sparks the furore.

Here’s what I readers have had to say ... with most women supporting the man for retaliating.

Amanda McGuire: She slapped him twice first? To be honest I’d say the man’s the victim here.

Laura McCarthy: Astonishing moment woman thinks it’s acceptable to punch a man and that he shouldn’t retaliate or protect himself?

Carly Pfahler: She swung first. She isn’t a victim, she is the instigator!

Janet Maude: She was the instigator of this trouble. Mouthy, then she struck out first. If you want equality in this life girl then either, keep your mouth shut and your hands to yourself or take what comes to you!

Lisa McKay: Wow, I would hate to be her right now ... the shame. People really need to think twice about coming out if they can’t control themselves after a night out.

Gwen Verrier: The joys of Huddersfield . She slaps him twice first, he retaliated. Fair play in my book. Don’t use violence and you won’t get a punch Regardless of gender, if you hit anyone be prepared to get one back.

Jolene O’Connor: I’m all against men hitting women but she’s asking for it acting like that! Why should he just stand there and take being hit twice?

Catherine Brogan: If that was one of my sons I would be extremely angry and disappointed with them as they have been brought up to never hit a woman and to walk away. Having said that, she did throw the first punch so I’m not really sure the blame can be put on the lad.

Martin Nicholls: I think the man in question showed great restraint and should be applauded.

Malcolm Mee: Not saying ‘she deserved it’ but I find her behaviour in resorting to violence in the first instance just as ‘astonishing.’

Wayne Cooke: Love all you ladies sticking up for the man. I didn’t expect it. Well done.