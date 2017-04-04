Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar has been jailed for four and a half years after a court heard he was traced through blood left at the scene of an offence in Salendine Nook.

Michael John McDonnell broke glass in the kitchen door to get into the property in Salendine Avenue while the occupier was away for a few days in February, Nigel Wray prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

When she returned she found pieces of glass on the floor and it was on one of those that his blood was found and a DNA match made. Electrical items and jewellery worth a total of £2,500 had been stolen with the damage costing £100.

McDonnell also left blood at an earlier offence when he smashed the passenger window of a Nissan Micra car on February 16 and stole two coats, a pair of glasses and a mobile phone totalling £1,000.

The court heard today (Tuesday) McDonnell was on licence at the time from a previous sentence for stealing from a vehicle.

Georgina Goring representing him said he had a lengthy record for dishonesty offences including burglary “reflecting the drug habit he has had for over 20 years.”

He had previously tried to become clean and worked for a time as a mechanic and as a fork lift truck driver but had drifted back into offending.

The latest offences were committed after he had crashed a car belonging to a drug dealer and was under pressure to pay for the damage. He was also homeless for a time.

“He does want to sort himself out and become clean,” she said.

McDonnell, 44 of Jim Lane, Marsh, Huddersfield, admitted theft from the car and burglary.

Jailing him Judge Geofrrey Marson QC said: “Burglary offences even when they are committed while people are away cause terrible anxiety and the consequences live long in the lives of those whose homes are invaded by people like you stealing to fund a drug habit.”

The items stolen in the house burglary included jewellery of a sentimental value to the occupier and none of it had been recovered.

“Unless you rid yourself of this drug habit sentences will get longer and longer.”