A householder heard his garage door being opened in the early hours of the morning and got up to confront a burglar who was outside.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim initially looked out and saw Daniel Jones in the street in Wrigley Court, Netherton around 4.10am on November 24.

Joe Culley prosecuting said Jones was trying to hide behind a neighbour’s vehicle and when the occupant went downstairs he discovered his front was open when he challenged Jones, the burglar ran off.

The householder then discovered a laptop and other items totalling £1,120 had been stolen and had to spend money replacing the lock on his door as Jones had made off with the keys, although following his arrest he revealed where he had hidden them in a garden in Netherton.

Mr Culley said Jones had also committed a burglary at another address in Magdale, Honley overnight on the 21 to 22 November while a couple were asleep upstairs.

He had got in through an insecure door and in addition to stealing £40 and a £300 mobile phone he took the keys to a car worth £6,000 which he drove away from outside but he told police where to find it when he was arrested.

Peter Byrne representing Jones said he had struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager and it was that misuse which led to his offending.

After his last release from custody he had been using methadone but had missed an appointment and when he could not get any he committed the offences.

“He appreciates he has spent a number of years wasting his life.” He said Jones had trained as a joiner and builder and wanted to put drugs behind him and lead a useful life.

Jones, 36 of Scottgate Road, Honley, Holmfirth admitted two burglaries and taking a vehicle without consent and was jailed for a total of 16 months.