ALMONDBURY

A dog sank its teeth into the arm of a burglar who entered a property on Northgate on September 16. Suspects carrying a crowbar entered through an unlocked front door but were attacked by the victim’s dog, which latched onto the arm onto one of the criminals. The burglars fled in a van.

Thieves tampered with the wiring on a Nissan Micra after accessing the bonnet via the front window. They also stole compact discs from the car’s interior as the vehicle was parked on Somerset Road during the evening of September 14.

The front off-side window of a Ford C-MAX was smashed while parked on Chapel Street in the early hours of September 16.

A Honda Jazz was damaged with an iron bar during a road rage incident shortly before 9am on September 16 on Wakefield Road.

Thieves entered a property on Westgate via the unlocked front door during the evening of September 14.

They fled with house keys that had been left in the lock on the inside and used them to steal a mobility scooter, later found abandoned with the house keys.

Burglars entered a property through an unlocked back door on Almondbury Close on September 17 and stole a handbag from downstairs and money and jewellery from a bedroom.

BERRY BROW

Burglars forced their way in through the front door of a property on Windmill Terrace during the early hours of September 13 but made off empty handed after failing to open an inner door.

CARTWORTH

Two bicycles left secure on the back of a van were stolen during the late evening on September 19 as the vehicle was parked on Cartworth Road.

CLAYTON WEST

Burglars used a jemmy type implement in an unsuccessful attempt to force open the door and windows of a property on Holmfield Close in the early hours of September 20.

DIGLEY RESERVOIR

An Audi A3 had its rear window smashed as it was parked on Digley Royd Lane in the afternoon of September 18.

EDGERTON

An Audi was stolen from Cleveland Road at 9pm on September 15.Food and clothing were taken from an unlocked Ford Fiesta as the car was parked on Woodfield Court on September 15 during the evening.

FENAY BRIDGE

A mountain bike and a racing bike were stolen from Birks Lane during the evening of September 14.

The side door window of a minibus was damaged by a stone which was thrown at it as it drove along Penistone Road at 10.15pm on September 17.

GOLCAR

The paintwork on a Renault Megan hatchback was scratched during the evening of September 17 as it was parked on Woodroyd.

HOLME

Thieves broke in through the rear window of a Ford Fiesta parked on Kiln Bent Road in the afternoon of September 18 and stole a handbag, purse, house and car keys, bank cards and jewellery.

HONLEY

A chainsaw was stolen from a Bedford Astra by thieves who damaged the front door lock of the van as it was parked on West Avenue during the evening of September 17.

KIRKBURTON

Burglars fled after activating an alarm on the garage at Lea Mill House, Storthes Hall Lane, by forcing open the door in the early hours of September 19.

A number of items were stolen from a property on Piper Wells Lane in the early hours of September 19 by burglars who broke the Europrofile lock on a garage door.

LEPTON

The window of a bus was shattered after someone threw a stone at it as it was being driven on Highgate Lane, Lepton, at 9.20pm on September 17.

LINDLEY

Police have arrested criminals who damaged a series of car wing mirrors on Acre Street during the day on September 11. The cars affected were a Renault Clio, Mercedes Kompressor and a BMW 335D.

Tools were stolen from a Vauxhall Astra van as it was parked on Plover road in the early hours of September 15.

LINTHWAITE

Money was stolen from a coin box in a Ford Transit van parked on Gillroyd Lane during the evening of September 14.

Thieves smashed a window in a Vauxhall Vivaro van parked on Manchester Road in the early hours of September 15 and stole a laptop computer.

The front window of a property on Manchester Road was damaged by unknown means in the early hours of September 16.

LONGROYD BRIDGE

Criminals damaged an electricity meter box on Bankfield Road at midnight on September 14.

Thieves stolen an iPod and stereo tuner from a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Manchester Road during the evenming of September 13.

LONGWOOD

Thieves stole specialist test gear from a Ford Kuga car after smashing the rear window and reaching inside as it was parked on Prospect Road in the early hours of September 17.

The window of the barber’s shop on Lowergate was smashed on September 17 by attackers who fled after the burglar alarm was activated at 10.25pm.

Snap-on Tools and a sat nav were stolen from a Vauxhall Vectra as the car was parked on Dale View on September 18 in the early hours.

LOWERHOUSES

A Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from the roadside on Fanny Moor Lane in the early hours of September 13.

MARSH

Machine tools and a laptop computer and case were snatched from a Skoda Octavia as it was parked on Imperial Road, by thieves who smashed a rear window during the evening of September 12.

MELTHAM

The windscreen of a Mini One was smashed and the grille kicked out late on September 18 as the car was parked on Red Lane.

NETHERTON

Burglars attempted to break into a property on Moor Lane via double glazed windows at midnight on September 13.

NEWSOME

A motorcycle was stolen from Towngate during the evening of September 12.

Thieves smashed the driver’s door window on a Peugeot camper van and stole a monitor screen during the evening of September 13 as the vehicle was parked on Barcroft Road.

OAKES

Burglars smashed a window to steal fire extinguishers from a property on Wellington Street and set them off outside. They fled after being were disturbed by neighbours during the 5pm incident on September 11.

PADDOCK

Cash and a compact disc were stolen from a VW Passat as the car was parked on Luck Lane during the evening of September 12.

SALENDINE NOOK

Burglars stole computers from New College on New Hey Road during the evening of September 11. They used bolt cutters to remove a padlock then smashed a window to access the building at 9.50pm.

SLAITHWAITE

A VW campervan was stolen from Waterside during the afternoon of September 19.

SHEPLEY

Serious injuries were caused to horses in a field at Gate Foot Lane on September 19 by thugs who slashed the back of one horse and the leg of another.

THONGSBRIDGE

Garden furniture was targeted by criminals at two properties on Woodland View on September 19.The raiders entered one garden at 8pm, stole a table and two chairs and then hurled them into the river.

Half-an-hour later a second property was targeted and a garden table smashed against a wall and broken. The offenders made off unseen.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

Police arrested suspected burglars after glass in the rear patio doors of a property on Carr Hill Road was smashed on September 17, the premises searched and items stolen.

WOOLDALE

The bodywork on a Renault Clio parked on Wooldale Road was scratched on September 18 during the evening.