A burglar who broke into a Mirfield house by smashing a window was then followed in by two accomplices, a court heard.

CCTV footage viewed after the offence at the property in Northway Gardens, showed Drew Gandolf Evans wearing a body warmer in which he was later arrested breaking the window before climbing inside on the morning of January 13.

Another male followed him and a few minutes later a third figure entered through a door which had been opened by those inside.

The intruders were seen 10 minutes later leaving carrying various property including electrical items and jewellery and pushing two bikes, Giles Grant prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

The burglary was notified to the partner of the occupier who returned and discovered what had happened.

When Evans was arrested after his identification much of the property was discovered and he later admitted pushing the car keys taken down the seats inside the police vehicle in which he was transported.

The court heard since the offence the victim struggled to sleep at night and was scared to leave her property, when she did she would phone neighbours to see if everything was all right.

Fiona Clancy representing Evans said at the time he was homeless and was living on the streets sleeping at local allotments.

His benefits had been stopped because he had missed some appointments and he “was in a state of desperation and he went along with this offending.”

“He is extremely sorry and extremely remorseful.”

She said he had a difficult childhood and had started taking cannabis at seven to “fit in with the crowd” and had turned to serious drug use when he was a teenager of 16.

He had now managed to put that drug abuse behind him through his own efforts and wanted on his release to work as a mechanic.

Evans, 22 of Dearnley Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury admitted burglary and was jailed for 12 months.

Recorder Peter Pimm said he had left it to the last minute to plead guilty on the day fixed for his trial and as a result the complainant had to come to court with the prospect of giving evidence, so credit was limited.

The burglary had caused the victim not only financial loss through the damage and insurance premiums but psychological harm.