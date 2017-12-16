Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar pretending to sell raffle tickets has been jailed for snatching a designer handbag from a hairdresser’s home.

Ibrar Hussain, of Carr Street, Marsh, stole a Chloé bag from the house in Paddock.

It contained a purse, bank cards, cash and a necklace worth more than £1,400.

Hussain, 35, who lived with his parents and was unemployed at the time, had been pretending to sell raffle tickets while looking for somewhere to burgle, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victim, who operates a hair and beauty business from her home, was inside with a client at the time.

Her CCTV cameras showed him walking up to the house before leaving with the bag.

The court heard that Hussain, who appeared via video link with his right arm in a sling, was not in the house for long during the “unsophisticated” raid.

The offence happened on November 1 and Hussain was arrested on November 16.

The defendant, who has one previous conviction for a house burglary, was out on licence at the time.

He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court but later changed his plea to guilty.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment. He is likely to serve half the sentence before being released on licence.