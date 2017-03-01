Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who burgled a former employer’s home has been given a chance to go straight after a judge heard he is taking steps to end his drug and alcohol abuse.

Neil Cooper was traced through his DNA after he left blood spots at the scene of his crime in Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

Mehran Nassiri prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tues) the complainant John Pitchforth had returned to his home on September 24 to find a door forced to the cellar and tools worth around £1,400 stolen.

Cooper had previously done some labouring work for Mr Pitchforth but told police he was so wasted at the time of the burglary he could not remember the burglary.

Ben Campbell, representing Cooper, said he had been struggling with drug misuse since the end of a relationship but had finally taken steps to turn his life around.

He was currently alcohol free and on a Subutex prescription tackling his drug taking and was “anxious to show the court he has turned a corner.”

Cooper, 36 of Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley admitted burglary. The Recorder of Leeds Judge Peter Collier QC agreed to defer sentence for six months to see his progress.