A householder who went to investigate a noise downstairs discovered a burglar in his home in Hillhouse.

The couple living at the address in Clara Street had gone to bed around 9.30pm on December 27 but the woman was disturbed around 11.30pm and told her husband she had heard something.

Leeds Crown Court was told he went to investigate but had only got to the top of the landing when he saw a figure of a male downstairs and shouted: “Who is it.”

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Mon) the figure replied: “Uncle it’s me” before the person ran off out of the back door through which entry had been made.

Shortly after a witness saw a man acting bizarrely in Bradford Road and when he noticed him going into a garden alerted the police who found Ashley Hirst. He was arrested and on him were two remote controls which had been stolen in the burglary at Clara Street.

Mr Galley said Hirst also admitted a commercial burglary on December 26 at the Cambridge Lodge Hotel in Huddersfield when he stole an electronic ordering device worth about £500 from the kitchen and an earlier theft on December 22 of a laptop.

The theft had occurred when he called at the home of a woman whose brother he knew, offering to sell her some meat and then asked for a cigarette. When she left him in the doorway to go upstairs he sneaked into the lounge and took the laptop.

Michael Sisson-Pell, representing Hirst, said he had behavioural problems as a teenager and he had then got work with his father’s building firm. His father became bankrupt and Hirst lost his job as a result and began mixing with older youths and abusing substances.

After his last release from custody he had initially started well but then resorted to drug use again as an emotional crutch when his father was diagnosed with a fatal illness and that led to his offending.

Hirst, 27 of Slaithwaite Road, Meltham admitted both burglaries and theft and was jailed for a total of 1,146 days, just over three years.

Judge Robin Mairs told him the theft was a “particularly mean offence” while to break into a house at night “people are likely to be in bed and clearly you were prepared to take that risk and cause disturbance to that family.”