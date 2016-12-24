The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless burglars have left a Longwood family without any presents this Christmas.

The thieves broke into a house on Stoney Lane, at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

They snatched hundreds of pounds of gifts, including a laptop, jewellery, perfume and clothing.

CCTV footage from a neighbour shows two men running down the street carrying bags thought to contain the gifts.

A victim of the burglary, who did not want to named, came home from a meal out with his girlfriend to find his house had been raided.

He said: “We came back to find a front door panel had been booted through...

“As soon as we got in the property we could see that all the Christmas presents had gone.

“There were five or six bags full of presents for the whole family and presents we had received.”

The victim said it would be a tough Christmas without many – or any – presents.

He said: “It’s going to be tight now but you just have to do what you can. Friends and family will understand.”

He added: “I know burglaries happen every day but you have to work hard to afford presents.”

Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact Huddersfield Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.