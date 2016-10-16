Burglars flee with haul of jewellery from pensioner's house in Holmfirth

Sentimental jewellery including a man’s wedding ring was stolen from a pensioner’s home during a burglary at house in Holmfirth.

Suspects forced their way into the house in Greenfield Road on Thursday and made off with a distinctive jewellery box containing a number of gold items.

Police are investigating the burglary which happened between 11am and 2.25pm when the 75-year-old woman victim was out.

Google Street View Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

Pc Karen Hawker from Kirklees District Police said: “We are appealing to members of the public if they have any information about this burglary to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“If anyone was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious we would like to hear from you so we can reunite these precious items with their rightful owner."

Items stolen included a red oriental pattern jewellery box, a black leather wrist watch, two pairs of gold earrings, a man’s wedding ring and two men’s gold and silver necklaces.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting reference 13160490563 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.