Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Burglars flee with haul of jewellery from pensioner's house in Holmfirth

Police appeal for stolen wedding ring after jewellery haul from house in Holmfirth

Sentimental jewellery including a man’s wedding ring was stolen from a pensioner’s home during a burglary at house in Holmfirth.

Suspects forced their way into the house in Greenfield Road on Thursday and made off with a distinctive jewellery box containing a number of gold items.

Police are investigating the burglary which happened between 11am and 2.25pm when the 75-year-old woman victim was out.

Google Street View
Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

Pc Karen Hawker from Kirklees District Police said: “We are appealing to members of the public if they have any information about this burglary to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“If anyone was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious we would like to hear from you so we can reunite these precious items with their rightful owner."

Items stolen included a red oriental pattern jewellery box, a black leather wrist watch, two pairs of gold earrings, a man’s wedding ring and two men’s gold and silver necklaces.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting reference 13160490563 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Previous Articles

Vandals spray paint police Land Rover SILVER

The Land Rover was left overnight when it was targeted by the vandals

Related Tags

Places
Kirklees
Holmfirth

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire News
    Police find body in search for missing Dewsbury man Robert Bidski
  2. Last of the Summer Wine
    Nora Batty's Holmfirth cottage has finally sold — after 10 YEARS on the market
  3. Yorkshire Air Ambulance
    Air Ambulance flies injured cyclist to hospital following Marsden accident
  4. Kirkburton
    Taxi driver Mubashir Butt molested drunken female passenger in back of cab
  5. Honley
    Can you believe there was once a fairground in Honley that attracted tens of thousands of visitors?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent