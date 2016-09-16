Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona locked up for raid on Scapegoat Hill house

They fled with jewellery and drove off in the victim's Mini

JAILED: Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona
JAILED: Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona

Two burglars have been locked up for their part in a break-in at a Huddersfield house while the occupants were away on holiday.

Leeds Crown Court heard a brick was thrown through a kitchen window allowing entry to the property in Pike Law Road, Scapegoat Hill, on November 19 last year.

John Moorhouse, Joseph Valvona and a 16-year-old youth then made an untidy search of the house before stealing jewellery including a gold bracelet and coin of sentimental value to the occupier because it had been passed down the family.

Richard Canning prosecuting told the court yesterday (Thurs) that two sets of car keys were also stolen and a Mini car worth £1800 was taken from outside.

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

It was spotted around 7pm that evening being driven by the 16-year-old with Valvona as a passenger. When they saw police they abandoned the vehicle and ran off but Valvona was caught nearby. A footprint linked Moorhouse to the earlier burglary.

The court heard the 16-year-old had already been dealt with at the Kirklees youth court for his offences.

Adam Birkby, representing Moorhouse, said he suffered from bi-polar disorder which was controlled by medication but when he failed to take that medication he could act in an irrational way.

All the property was recovered.

Mr Birkby said: “He apologises for his actions and realises what he did was wholly unacceptable.”

Burglar Joseph Valvona

Mr Birkby said Valvona also had problems through health difficulties as a result of previously suffering head injuries. He had a poor memory and it affected his ability to make sensible judgments and they were compounded by his using cannabis at the time of the offence.

He was only 17 at the time of the offence had already spent nine months in custody on remand and was keen to get out and rebuild his life.

Burglar John Moorhouse

Moorhouse, 21 of North Street, Lockwood, admitted burglary and was jailed for 27 months. Valvona, 18 of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Huddersfield admitted burglary and theft of the car. He was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said he accepted each of them had some difficulties but there had to be a custodial sentence.

Today's top stories

HD One restaurants revealed Burglars jailed for raid Red moon over Huddersfield Children need to 'talk about abuse'
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Burglar Drew Gandolf Evans broke into Mirfield home out of 'desperation'

Leeds Crown Court

Court heard Evans committed the burglary because he had been homeless and his benefits were stopped

Related Tags

Places
Scapegoat Hill
Huddersfield
Kirklees
Birkby
Lockwood

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire
  1. Leeds Bradford Airport
    Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...
  3. Huddersfield
    Pervert nurse groped and straddled dementia patients at Huddersfield care home
  4. Scapegoat Hill
    Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona locked up for raid on Scapegoat Hill house
  5. M62
    Young refugee children found wandering along M606 near Chain Bar

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent