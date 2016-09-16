Two burglars have been locked up for their part in a break-in at a Huddersfield house while the occupants were away on holiday.

Leeds Crown Court heard a brick was thrown through a kitchen window allowing entry to the property in Pike Law Road, Scapegoat Hill, on November 19 last year.

John Moorhouse, Joseph Valvona and a 16-year-old youth then made an untidy search of the house before stealing jewellery including a gold bracelet and coin of sentimental value to the occupier because it had been passed down the family.

Richard Canning prosecuting told the court yesterday (Thurs) that two sets of car keys were also stolen and a Mini car worth £1800 was taken from outside.

Leeds Crown Court

It was spotted around 7pm that evening being driven by the 16-year-old with Valvona as a passenger. When they saw police they abandoned the vehicle and ran off but Valvona was caught nearby. A footprint linked Moorhouse to the earlier burglary.

The court heard the 16-year-old had already been dealt with at the Kirklees youth court for his offences.

Adam Birkby, representing Moorhouse, said he suffered from bi-polar disorder which was controlled by medication but when he failed to take that medication he could act in an irrational way.

All the property was recovered.

Mr Birkby said: “He apologises for his actions and realises what he did was wholly unacceptable.”

Burglar Joseph Valvona

Mr Birkby said Valvona also had problems through health difficulties as a result of previously suffering head injuries. He had a poor memory and it affected his ability to make sensible judgments and they were compounded by his using cannabis at the time of the offence.

He was only 17 at the time of the offence had already spent nine months in custody on remand and was keen to get out and rebuild his life.

Burglar John Moorhouse

Moorhouse, 21 of North Street, Lockwood, admitted burglary and was jailed for 27 months. Valvona, 18 of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Huddersfield admitted burglary and theft of the car. He was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said he accepted each of them had some difficulties but there had to be a custodial sentence.