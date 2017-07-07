Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars offered to help a pensioner tidy her garden – before sneaking into her house and stealing her bank cards.

The 80-year-old was in her front garden on Heatherfield Road in Marsh when two young men offered to help her tidy it.

One asked for a glass of water and while the woman was inside the suspects sneaked into the house and searched the woman’s bedroom.

When challenged by the victim the suspects ran off.

The theft happened on July 1 but details have only just been released by police.

After the crime between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, the elderly woman discovered her bank cards and several electronic items had been stolen.

The first suspect is Asian, slim, around 5ft 5in and thought to be around 21. He has short, messy, dark brown hair and wore a grey jumper and dark coloured jeans.

The second suspect is also Asian and thought to be around 24. He has short, curly, light brown hair and was wearing a brown jacket with a checked pattern inside and light coloured trousers.

Pc Tony Johnson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident carried out on a vulnerable member of our community.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed two men matching the descriptions or saw them in the area at the time of the incident to please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask for anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area to also contact officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170301632. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.