Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars stole “a lifetime’s” worth of jewellery from collectors.

The £25,000 stash of jewellery and watches – including two gold sovereigns dating from 1879 – was taken after thieves raided a house on Nibshaw Road in Gomersal.

The suspects broke in through a window on Friday between 11am and 12.30pm.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may be offered the “distinctive” items for sale.

The stash included three Omega watches, a Waltham 14ct gold Hunter pocket watch, three ladies’ 14ct gold pocket watches and three 9ct double Albert pocket watch chains.

Also taken was a large silver pocket watch chain, 14 fobs, 15 9ct gold fob seals and a silver fob watch with a fish vinaigrette. Also stolen was an Omega ‘bird cage’ clock, a variety of gold men’s and ladies’ watches and a gold charm bracelet.

A small metal safe containing cash and passports was also taken.

PC Sally Baines, of Kirklees CID, said: “The items taken during this burglary are very distinctive and unusual and will stand out if they are offered for sale.

“They represent a lifetime of collecting antique watches and this incident has caused the victim a considerable amount of distress and heartache and we are working to reunite these pieces with their rightful owner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101.