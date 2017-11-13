Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars raided a cosmetic surgery clinic stealing furniture and expensive cosmetic gear.

The raid took place at Eternal Youth, Far Common Road, Mirfield, between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on November 12.

Stolen items included six white and blue coloured Perfect Peer medical peels, a Plexr eye lift machine and Radiesse and Restalayne dermal fillers as well as a number of items of silver-coloured mirror furniture, two white leather chairs, three and silver-coloured antique mirrors.

PC Jordan Bowyer, investigating, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area overnight between 11 and 12 November to please get in contact.

“Given the size and weight of the items stolen, we would expect that more than one person will have been involved. They will also have needed a vehicle to transport the stolen items.

“There was some specialist items taken as well as a number of home furnishings, and we are appealing to anyone who has been offered such items for sale to please also get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should call Kirklees district police via 101, quoting reference 13170528191.