A star saxophonist is appealing for donations to replace two of her instruments – stolen following a charity performance.

Ellie Meredith, who performs as Ellie Sax, had played at Ripponden Christmas Market.

The following day, her studio at Rishworth was burgled and items worth £5,000 – including Ellie’s soprano and tenor saxophones, computer equipment and other music equipment was stolen.

Ellie, a graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music, is well known to Huddersfield audiences and is in demand for weddings, private parties and clubs and bars.

Husband Harry is the son of Thom Meredith, musical director of Colne Valley Male Voice Choir and principal of Kirklees Music School.

A JustGiving page has been set up by Louise Cahill, of Ripponden Festival Group to help raise £5,000 to cover Ellie’s losses.

On the page Louise wrote: “Ellie Sax and her husband Harry very kindly donated their time for free to perform at Ripponden Festival Christmas Market In aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. They performed a breathtaking finale of a laser light show and Ellie on her saxophone.”

She added: “They did such a wonderful thing for the local community and we would like to help them in return. All donations, however small, greatly appreciated.”

People pledging donations left messages of support on the JustGiving page.

One wrote: “How awful to have equipment stolen - particularly when Harry and Ellie were giving their time to such a good cause as Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Let’s hope the thieves are caught and dealt with.”

Another said: “Horrified to hear this. Your performance was excellent and such a shame this had to ruin the experience for you. Fingers crossed you get your stuff back, or manage to raise enough to replace it.”

A third commented: “Your show was fantastic. I can’t believe there are people who will go and ruin this. I hope you catch them.”

By yesterday (Wed, Dec 27), the JustGiving page has reached £1,465 of its £5,000 target.

To support the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rippondenfestival

Excelling in classical, jazz and folk – both with saxophone and vocals – Ellie has performed alongside DJs across the world, including in the USA, Italy, Canada, the Caribbean, Marbella and at private events in the Maldives.