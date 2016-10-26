Login Register
Burglars target hair and beauty salons in Huddersfield for high-value GHDs

  • Updated
  • By

Police warn shops to look at improving security

Hair straighteners

Police have warned hair salons and beauty parlours to check their security after a number of raids across Huddersfield.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said there had been several burglaries where high value equipment – such as GHD hair straighteners – and top brand hair products had been stolen, along with cash.

Writing on Facebook, a police spokesman said: “If you own or work in a hair or beauty salon, please have a good look at your shop security.

“How easy would it be to get in? Is your stock secure?

“We can help by organising a site visit by one of our crime prevention officers who can advise on how to keep your premises and stock safe and secure.”

Call police via 101 to arrange a visit.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

1 of 4

