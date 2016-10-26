Police have warned hair salons and beauty parlours to check their security after a number of raids across Huddersfield.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said there had been several burglaries where high value equipment – such as GHD hair straighteners – and top brand hair products had been stolen, along with cash.

Writing on Facebook, a police spokesman said: “If you own or work in a hair or beauty salon, please have a good look at your shop security.

“How easy would it be to get in? Is your stock secure?

“We can help by organising a site visit by one of our crime prevention officers who can advise on how to keep your premises and stock safe and secure.”

Call police via 101 to arrange a visit.

