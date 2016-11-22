Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With temperatures rapidly falling, householders are being warned about the risk of burst water pipes.

Following the severe winter of 2010 insurers in the UK handled 3,500 claims per day for burst water pipes.

Pipes that are exposed to the cold can burst when the water inside them freezes and expands – cracking the metal pipe around the ice.

Once the ice melts, water floods out, damaging ceilings, floors, electrics and home furnishings.

The average cost to repair a burst pipe in the home is £6,500 to £7,500 and Yorkshire Water has advised that any pipes within the boundary of your home are your responsibility to fix.

David Stevenson, Head of Water Distribution at Yorkshire Water, said: “Icy and freezing weather like that currently being experienced make customers household pipes really vulnerable to cracks and bursts.

“Not only are these expensive to resolve but also incredibly upsetting – causing significant damage to people’s homes.

“That’s why we really want to get the message out there about the simple steps people can take, such as ensuring loft pipes and tanks are insulated, to protect themselves over the winter and what to do if a burst pipe happens in the home.”

Simple preventative measures to protect water pipes in the home.

Spot the potential problem areas: Keep an eye out for any pipework and taps that might be exposed to freezing temperatures.

Protect your pipes and taps: After identifying the pipes and taps most at risk, wrap them in lagging. Cut a piece of foam insulation to length and clip it on.

Keep your central heating ticking over: Heating a home is expensive, but so is a burst pipe. If you can, leave the heating on constantly at a low temperature. If severe weather is forecast, set the heating to your usual level day and night.

Get to grips with your stop tap: If the worst happens, your pipes freeze and then burst, shutting off the stop tap is the first thing you’ll need to do. In most homes you’ll find the stop tap under the kitchen sink, but it could be located in a cellar, garage or outbuilding. Label your stop tap once you’ve found it and check it works regularly. Make sure the tap turns freely and shuts off fully.

If the worst happens don’t use central heating to thaw out. Turn off your stop tap, check for dripping water and split pipes. If there aren’t any leaks, turn your stop tap back on and open a tap inside the house, for example the kitchen tap. Use a hairdryer to gently melt the ice in the direction of the flow of water, never use a naked flame.

If after thawing you find a pipe has burst, turn off your stop tap immediately and contact a plumber.

You can find a local approved plumber at watersafe.org.uk