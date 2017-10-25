Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You wait a lifetime for an accolade – then two come along at once.

Bus driver Mick Leech has been named best in England, and second best in the UK.

The First Bus driver, based in Halifax , also came second in the annual driving competition in 2012, and said he was thrilled to be recognised for his hard work.

Mick said: “It’s great to win second place for a second time. I was spurred on by my previous success and it means a lot because you know you are in a competition with the best drivers in the UK. It’s a great honour.”

The top position for the UK also went to a First Bus driver, Adam Ksiazek, based in Aberdeen.

First Bus managing director Giles Fearnley said: “It’s an outstanding achievement for us to have not one but two drivers in the top positions of this highly coveted competition.

“Huge congratulations to Adam, Michael and our other finalists in this year’s competition.”

The annual driving competition is in its 51st year and recognises outstanding driving, focussing on safety, customer service, general driving standards and proficiency.