A man has been arrested after a bus driver was robbed.

Police were called to Dewsbury bus station yesterday (Wed) early evening after receiving reports of the crime.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened around 6.20pm where the suspect approached the victim, took hold of his pocket and took some money.

“He was stopped by security staff and police attended.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident but police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170084795.