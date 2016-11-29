Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s from a bygone era ... but people still try to stop this old bus and get on it!

For the cream and green bus from the 1980s has been fully restored and you’ll spot it now and then on Huddersfield’s streets.

Its number is 6294 and was one of more than 200 identical buses that we seen on the roads of West Yorkshire at that time.

The 6294 is a Roe-bodied Leyland Atlantean and is now the only one of its type still in working condition in this region and has returned to Huddersfield after an absence of over 13 years. It operated in Huddersfield from 1981 until 2003.

As soon as the bus was withdrawn it bought by an enthusiast in Harrogate and then over a number of years was returned to the condition you see it in now.

The bus, which spent all of its operational life in Huddersfield, is now owned by two Huddersfield enthusiasts, Kieron Patterson and Elliot Day.

Kieron used to drive the bus while Elliot recalls many journeys on it to school and town over the years.

They now take it bus rallies all over the country, but get most enjoyment driving it around its home turf in Huddersfield.

Elliot said: “We keep it in Huddersfield and it goes out once every two weeks or so although it’s parked up for winter now.

Some people at bus stops even stick their hands out and try to stop us ... it never stops being funny. But we can’t take any passengers as the vehicle is no longer classed as a bus. It’s a bus but not a bus ... we can’t even drive it in a bus lane!”

Kieron added: “I called in on my old instructor Mike Fuller when I started at West Yorkshire PTE in it and it was a real trip down memory lane for him!”