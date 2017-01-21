Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a bus station travel centre were bemused to be given an unusual item for their lost property box this morning (Saturday).

A cucumber, unopened in its clear packaging, was handed in to the travel centre in Dewsbury at around 9.30am.

The salad vegetable is now waiting to be claimed in the office.

Travel centre employee Janet Hirst shared a picture of the cucumber on Facebook, saying “If anyone has lost this, it’s just been handed in to lost property in the travel centre” with the laughing emoji.

She ‘lettuce’ know that the cucumber had been put in the office fridge but would be thrown away if it was unclaimed.

The centre's lost property can only keep consumables for up to 24 hours before they have to be thrown away. Non-perishable items are held for three months before it is donated to charity.

“I couldn’t stop laughing when the gentleman handed it to me this morning.

“We do get all sorts left on the bus or in the bus station!”