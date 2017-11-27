Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who wants to build homes on a former bowling green has declared war on the Green Party for opposing his plans.

Stewart Smith has faced opposition from Newsome bowlers and councillors since he took over the adjacent working men’s club in 2014.

He evicted the bowlers from the St John’s Avenue site despite claims the green was protected by a legal covenant.

Last week council members on the Huddersfield planning sub-committee dismissed any legal concerns and rubber stamped his plans to build on the once highly regarded green.

Mr Smith has told the Examiner he believes the covenant is “surrendered” and is putting the whole site up for sale for £1m.

But some councillors have vowed to fight on, saying it will be a “cold day in hell” before they allow the convenant to be lifted.

Kirklees Green Party leader, Clr Andrew Cooper, said they would resist it but admitted they could eventually be over-ruled by senior Labour politicians in the Cabinet.

“It will be cold day in hell before local councillors will agree for that to be lifted,” he said.

“We’re pretty clear that the covenant says it can only be used for a bowling green.

“We don’t believe Stewart Smith should be rewarded for his vandalism and demolition of the green and the bowling sheds.

“He’s forced the bowlers off a site that’s been there for over 100 years.”

Clr Cooper said it was “very disappointing” that members of the committee had not raised any concerns.

“They chose to ignore it all,” he said. “They’ve let down the people of Newsome ward.”

Mr Smith has provided the council with evidence that the working men’s club went into voluntary liquidation and that his purchase of it included the bowling green.

He told the Examiner he was tired of the conflict and vowed to fight back at Green Party interference in his business.

“They don’t have the final say on anything,” he said.

“That covenant is deemed to be surrendered when 98% of members voted to close down the club and dispose of its assets.”

He added: “The councillors on planning have decided based on the evidence that was provided.

“They haven’t just taken my word for it, I’ve had to provide hard evidence.

“The Green councillors have tried everything and they’ve failed.

“I’ve done everything within the law and council policy.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to get Labour in here at the next elections.

“I’m going to get celebrities and people of importance to support me.

“The Greens believed they could kibosh this application. They were clutching at straws.

“We need housing, people need places to live.”

Mr Smith has asked the Examiner to make it clear that he did not erect the fence that locked out the bowlers in 2014 – he merely changed the padlock.