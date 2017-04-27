Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman has been given a suspended jail sentence for a sexual assault on a teenager while she was trying to help him.

Khalil Rad, 48, of Victoria Close, Berry Brow , was convicted of the offence by a jury at Leeds Crown Court who heard he suffered a number of health problems.

Judge Guy Kearl QC said in March last year the 17-year-old girl agreed to give Rad a shoulder massage as she had in the past in front of his wife.

The judge said: “I have seen prescriptions indicating you suffer badly from back and shoulder pain for which you take strong painkillers.”

On this occasion Rad ended up alone with the teenager.

The judge added: “For some reason, whether mixed messages from her or not I do not know, you took advantage of her by putting your hand up her top and touching her breast while holding her from behind by the waist.”

The judge said the teenager was completely blameless.

“This was a short-lived incident but very unpleasant for her,” the judge added.

Since then she had suffered a loss of confidence and found it hard to trust men.

Jeremy Barton, representing Rad, said he had fled Iran after being beaten with pieces of wood by the religious police who had come to his home saying they smelled alcohol on his breath.

When his puppy tried to help him the dog had been killed. He was initially taken to a detention centre but when his right eye became infected he was taken to hospital. He had lost his eye and now wore an artificial eye but managed to escape.

After travelling to England as an asylum seeker he was given indefinite leave to remain. A hard worker in about 2009 he set up his own company selling goods over the internet and now employed four people in Huddersfield and three in China turning over around £200,000 a year.

Mr Barton said although Rad’s wife helped at the firm it was doubtful if he was jailed that she could manage on her own.

Judge Kearl said he accepted Rad had been mistreated in his own country and now ran a successful and expanding business in Huddersfield and as he was considered at low risk of further offending he could give him a chance.

Rad was given 15 months in prison suspended for two years with 200 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.