A businessman is offering a “substantial reward” for information after raiders broke into his Milnsbridge yard for the second time in six weeks.

Chris Betts, who rents out units at Eastart industrial Estate in George Street, says four men used cutting gear to force open a metal gate.

They then proceeded to cut through the roller shutter doors of one of the units which sells electronic cigarettes.

Mr Betts said: “It was a pre-planned operation and it wasn’t the first time thieves have tried to break in. Six weeks ago there was a previous attempt and this is the second time they have failed.

“They are not the brightest set of lads and I am appealing for information and a substantial reward is on offer for the identity of these criminals.”

The four men were captured trying to enter the premises on a number of CCTV cameras around the site at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Although they managed to cut a hole big enough for a man to walk through they were thwarted by the layout and internal security measures.

Mr Betts said: “The alarm was going off all the while so they only had a short time in which to act and were in and out within 12 minutes. Police arrived after they had left.

“I have heard they are from the Paddock area and I think some of them are quite young, probably kids. I want to know who they are. I have spent quite a lot of money on upgrading the security but it looks like I may have to do more.

“It’s definitely the worst it has been in the last 12 months or so.”

Last month the Examiner reported how a balaclava-clad intruder tried to steal a lorry from the locked yard.