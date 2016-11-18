Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busker was hit over the head with his own guitar after refusing his attacker’s demand to leave his spot.

Edward Jones needed to have the bleeding wound glued following the attack in Springwood subway.

Andrew Burden, of Buxton House in New Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting him.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Mr Jones had been busking in the area for the last five years to earn some extra money.

On October 15 he was working in the underpass beneath Castlegate when he was approached by Burden and a homeless woman known as Roxy.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “Mr Burden shouted at him to get lost as this was her spot.

“He (Mr Jones) said: ‘Go home, I’ve been busking here for years’.”

The Huddersfield court was told that Burden grabbed Mr Jones by his jacket and he fell to the floor.

He then got to his feet and ran towards the bus station, dropping his guitar to the floor.

The 55-year-old threatened the musician and smashed the guitar.

Mr Astin said: “As Mr Jones approached him he was hit twice in the head with the guitar, causing an injury to his head.

“He then grabbed Mr Jones in a headlock, trying to choke him.”

Members of the public, so alarmed that they filmed the attack with their mobile phones, then stepped in to help Mr Jones.

The court was told that he suffered a gash to his head which required hospital treatment.

Burden accepted responsibility but claimed that Mr Jones attacked him first.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that Burden suffered from a number of health problems and had battled a 30-year amphetamine addiction.

Judge Fanning told him: “This offence, however it started, saw you use this individual’s guitar to smash him over the head twice, leaving him with a gash.

“It must have been an ugly incident if it worried people enough to film what was happening.

“It’s appropriate that you get help with a view of stopping future offending of a similar nature.”

Burden was sentenced to a curfew, which will last for 10 weeks and be electronically monitored.

He has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.